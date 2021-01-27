The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska proposed eight bills at their first meeting of the 2021 Spring Semester, passing five and discussing three.
Government Bill 19 was discussed and passed by the senate. This means that ASUN has accepted the electoral rules for the upcoming ASUN spring election.
Government Bill 20 passed, meaning ASUN will support Nebraska Legislative Bill 88, which would provide protections for freedom of the press and speech for student journalists.
Government Bill 21 also passed. This bill passing means that ASUN will support Nebraska Legislative Bill 89 which would allow those 18 years or older in the state of Nebraska to make their own healthcare decisions. However, the age of majority in Nebraska would remain at 19.
“We’re highly behind it, I know the health center has people behind it, the administration has people behind it. We’re really looking forward to getting this passed by the committee and into the general file,” Cameron Collier, committee chair for ASUN’s Government Liaison Committee, said.
The Senate also passed Government Bill 22. This means ASUN will support Nebraska Legislative Bill 69. If this bill passes in the state legislature, the state would adopt the Student Loan Repayment Tax Credit Act. This means that businesses can receive tax credits if they pay their employees’ student loans.
In addition to the government bills, there were three senate bills proposed. As Senate Bills 20, 21 and 22 are bylaw revisions, they were discussed at this meeting and will be voted on during the next meeting.
Senate Bill 20 and Senate Bill 21 are both bylaw revisions regarding ASUN’s carbon footprint caused by traveling. Money would need to be allocated in the budget to purchase carbon offsets.
The senate discussed Senate Bill 22, which is also a bylaw revision, stating that events where ASUN is the primary or sole sponsor should try to be zero-waste.
The last piece of legislation discussed was Senate Resolution 4. The bill passed, which means that ASUN will encourage students to use Ozzi boxes as a reusable alternative to the normal disposable boxes at the dining centers on campus.
The next senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.