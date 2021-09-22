The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed only one piece of legislation, which was related to climate activism, at its meeting Wednesday night.
ASUN unanimously passed a resolution to continue to recognize and applaud students' efforts toward climate issues. Additionally, ASUN is encouraging students to attend the Nebraska Climate Strike this Friday, Sept. 24, from 3-5 p.m. on the north steps of the Nebraska State Capitol.
The strike, organized by Embrace Lincoln, is in connection with the Global Climate Strike.
“We watch this on the news like it’s a movie, but it’s a reality,” ASUN Sen. Kat Woerner, author of the resolution, said while speaking about climate issues. “And our state is sorely unprepared for it.”
ASUN Sen. Seth Caines, chair of the Environmental Sustainability Committee, announced the Fall 2021 Clothing Swap scheduled to begin next week will be pushed back by two weeks. Next week, beginning Monday, Oct. 4, ASUN will hold donations in preparation on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on City Campus. Donations on Thursday and Friday will be on East Campus.
Appointments to the Environmental Sustainability Committee, Diversity and Inclusion Committee, Campus Life and Safety Committee, Communications Committee and Government Liaison Committee were approved.
Both Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, and Melissa Lee, the University of Nebraska’s chief communications officer, said they are unaware whether anyone from UNL or NU will attend.
The next ASUN senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Plains Room of the Nebraska East Union.