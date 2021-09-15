After a hectic and emotional first few weeks of school, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska is stepping up to try and create lasting change to combat sexual assault and sexual violence on campus.
The first couple of weeks of the semester were filled with emotional protests after an alleged sexual assault at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. These protests led to students calling on leaders of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to step up and make it a safer, more supportive campus.
ASUN external Vice President Patrick Baker said ASUN has helped lead that charge with a number of initiatives already put forward and with more being worked on.
ASUN recently passed legislation to create an emergency fund to support sexual assault survivors. Baker said that ASUN is still looking for the exact way it will be set up, but progress is being made.
ASUN is also working on changing a University Housing resident assistant policy that Baker said allows RAs to remain in their position if they are suspected of sexual assault. To Baker’s knowledge, he said there are no consequences for these RAs while the investigation is ongoing.
“What we want to see is some sort of change in policy where if an RA is accused of sexual assault by a resident, by someone in that residence hall, they’ll be moved, an RA switch or something like that to ensure that [sexual assault] doesn’t happen and the person isn’t in danger,” Baker said.
Baker said he is going to meet with Josh Overocker, associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs, to further discuss this policy and see what tweaks can be made to make it more survivor based.
Sen. Jake Drake, co-chair of ASUN’s Campus Life and Safety Committee, said his committee is working on a project to improve campus lighting at night. ASUN’s Communications Committee recently put out a survey to help gauge understanding about how safe students feel on campus and where lighting can be improved.
“It’s been really inspiring to see the campus unified around such a tragic event like this,” Drake said. “I also acknowledge that it’s scary at times. It’s difficult for students to have to relive their own traumas. It’s difficult to have to come face to face with an issue like this.”
Baker said seeing students pour out in support of survivors and protest against sexual assault and overall campus safety made running for office worth it.
“It truly made this last year running with Revitalize and prioritizing student voices worth it,” he said.
Drake and Baker both said ASUN is always willing to listen to students and encouraged them to reach out via email, social media or by visiting their office in the Nebraska Union.
“If you want to come to the office, that would make so many members of ASUN and especially the executive team’s day,” Baker said, “just to hear from students and really hear what they have in their ideas.”
Baker said there are many people working hard to make change and members of ASUN want to continue to do so.
“I can promise you we have a lot of people that want to work hard for it no matter the size of the idea,” Baker said. “Bring them to us, don’t be afraid. It’s an open brainstorming session at all times in our office.”
If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or sexual violence, you can reach out to the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education at victimadvocate@unl.edu, Institutional Equity and Compliance at 402-472-3417 or Counseling and Psychological Services at 402-472-7450 for additional resources.