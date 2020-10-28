The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed five bills and postponed one at its weekly meeting Wednesday night.
The first bill that was discussed was Government Bill 13. This bill allocates up to $6,504.42 for the Student Organic Farm located on East Campus. The money comes from the 2020-21 ASUN Green Fund budget.
“A lot of the really cool attributes of this is that it is not just an environmental project, it also helps with food insecurity. They want to be able to give back to the local Lincoln community as well,” Emma Clausen, Green Fund Selections Committee Chair, said. “But there’s also all the benefits with knowledge about sustainable farming practices as well.”
Sen. Eric Rodene raised concerns about how this would directly benefit the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student body.
“I think there are way too many ‘ifs’ and ‘mays’ for me to be comfortable with voting in favor tonight,” Rodene said. “So, I am going to strongly suggest that this gets tabled until a later date when these logistics can be better worked out.”
Rodene urged other senators to vote against the bill, however, the bill passed.
Government Bill 14 was added to the agenda. This bill passed, which means that there will be a booth outside of the Nebraska Union on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help direct students on where they can vote and drop off their absentee ballot. Pins and stickers that promote voting will also be handed out.
Senate Bill 11 also passed. This allows ASUN to use UNL’s digital marketing boards to promote sustainable eating habits. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to win a $20 Rutabagas gift card.
Senate Bill 12 also passed, meaning ASUN will co-sponsor the E.N. Thompson Forum Sustainability Idea Award. This award will be given out to Recognized Student Organizations who create a strong sustainability idea.
Senate Bill 13 was postponed until the next senate meeting. It proposed that ASUN hold a booth on Friday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Willa Cather Dining Center to discuss sustainability on campus. The new date for the booth will be decided at a later time, according to a text from Environmental Sustainability Chair Rohan Thakker.
The final bill passed was Senate Bill 14. This bill allows the Campus Life and Safety Committee to host a booth on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Nebraska Union. The purpose of the booth is to distribute information and resources regarding the Center for Advocacy, Response and Education. Buttons regarding consent will also be handed out.
The next senate meeting will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.