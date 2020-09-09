The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed a piece of legislation allocating funds to promote sexual wellness at its weekly Zoom meeting Wednesday.
Senate Bill 2 proposed that ASUN allocate $900 to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Women’s Center to fund materials for its Sexual Health and Resource Kits, which include three latex or non-latex condoms and a packet of lubricant.
Pat Tetreault, director of the Women’s Center, spoke on behalf of the bill during the open forum.
“I’m just giving the plug for helping fund safe sex practices and sexual health promotion on campus,” Tetreault said.
After an amendment to clarify phrasing, the bill passed.
Campus Life and Safety co-chair Batool Ibrahim told the senate that the booth she and co-chair Patrick Baker planned to host Thursday with the “LNK is Greater Than” campaign had to be postponed due to the weather.
The booth, which includes games and prizes to encourage students to wear masks, will now be held outside of the Nebraska Union on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, Ibrahim said in a text.
The next senate meeting will take place via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.