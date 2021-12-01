The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska unanimously supported the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity action plan at its meeting Wednesday.
The approval comes after considerable backlash toward the plan from prominent Republicans across the state.
President Batool Ibrahim introduced Government Bill 12 for ASUN to support and adopt the plan because, she said, it is an opportunity to recognize the importance of equity at UNL.
“I did not expect the backlash that the university has gotten,” she said, “especially toward Chancellor Green.”
Instances of racial bias affect students across campus, Ibrahim said, and this plan will help every Husker walk across the graduation stage knowing their university worked to be more equitable.
Opponents of the plan say it is rooted in critical race theory, some going so far as to say the plan itself is racist. Two state senators wrote an op-ed in the McCook Gazette outlining their concerns, and Gov. Pete Ricketts and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, a candidate for the 2022 Republican nomination for governor, have expressed frustration with Green throughout the process. Both NU President Ted Carter and Green have defended the plan.
But during discussion, ASUN senators were broadly supportive of the bill.
Sen. Eric Rodene asked President Ibrahim if the plan would substantially change hiring policies, and she responded that it would not be discriminatory, as has been claimed.
Sen. Seth Caines said university decisions should be based around the wants and needs of students, rather than those in other communities across the state.
“I think it’s important to remember that these people in these Nebraskan communities don’t go to UNL,” he said. “We go to UNL, not them.”
In the open forum section, UNL Faculty Senate President Steve Kolbe answered questions from senators about amendments recently made to the UNL’s attendance policy. The policy has reverted to its pre-pandemic state, he said, allowing faculty members and colleges more power to create their own attendance policies.
“We set a policy that’s pretty broad on the university level,” Kolbe said. “But professors have the ability to set a more lax policy or a more stringent policy”
The primary goal in this process is to maintain health, so policies should not incentivize students positive with COVID-19 to attend class, according to Kolbe. There are ways for students to appeal faculty decisions on attendance, and students who feel as though they have been aggrieved should reach out to their advisers.
“You are important constituents here on this campus,” Kolbe said. “I feel that way and so does everyone else in the senate.”
The 2021-2022 ASUN elections will be held March 1 and 2, 2021, external Vice President Patrick Baker said. Spring break falls on the week of March 13 this academic year, when elections are usually scheduled, making this one earlier than in previous years. The senate approved the dates and rules for this year’s election.
Senate Bill 11 passed by voice vote to have ASUN purchase $200 worth of bins for Husker Pantry donation collections and encourage students to donate to the program. Husker Pantry provides shelf-stable foods free of charge to students in need. Students will be encouraged to donate goods from the C-stores through their unspent meal swipes at the end of the semester.
Government Bill 11, a constitutional amendment so external vice presidential candidates could run on the same ticket as the internal vice president and president for ASUN elections in future years, passed its first hurdle. The bill is a tweaked version of legislation rescinded at the last meeting due to issues with the wording. The change will ultimately have to be approved by a supermajority — 66% — of voting students on the ballot in the election this spring. The bill passed unanimously on a voice vote.
Sen. Jake Drake, who introduced the bill, said the amendment, if passed, would avoid the risk of a divided ASUN executive team, which he said would harm ASUN’s overall effectiveness.
Ibrahim closed the final meeting of the semester by wishing senators a good winter break.