Fall semester 2020 on UNL’s campus was…weird. As DN editor Grace Gorenflo mentioned in her recap, fewer students had access to the DN’s newsroom, which meant for fewer names for me to put with faces.
However, something very good came out of the last few months of 2020: the DN’s Alumni Advisory Board.
The group of 11 members has met twice, and held a few subcommittee meetings. Before I give an update on the board's progress, here is an introduction to the members:
Ben Buchnat - I'm currently a Broadcasting Intern with the Baltimore Ravens after spending my first year out of undergrad as a Seasonal Production Intern for the Kansas City Chiefs. I graduated in May 2019 with a dual degree in Broadcasting and Journalism. My roles at the DN most prominently included being the Engagement Editor from December 2017 to May 2019, but I was also the Summer Editor in 2018, an Assistant Culture Editor from December 2016 to May 2017 and a Staff Writer.
Stephanie Cavazos – I’m currently the Communications Coordinator at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago. DN 2014-16 News + A&E reporter, 2016-17 Senior A+E Editor, Fall 2017 Managing Editor, Spring 2018 Editor-in-chief. UNL Class of 2018. I have a four-year-old cocker spaniel, her name is Bella. In my free time, I love to read -- I've read more than 20 books since March. My claim to DN fame is the 2018 breaking news story about Runza leaving the Nebraska Union after 10 years.
Lani Hanson (she/her/hers) is a 2017 graduate of the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications and a former DN editor-in-chief, online news editor, copy editor and reporter. Lani worked for two years in various roles on the night copy desk at the Omaha World-Herald before returning to her home state of Minnesota, where she serves as the production editor for the Energy News Network, a St. Paul-based nonprofit news organization covering the transition to clean energy. Lani lives with her cat, Lincoln, in Minneapolis.
Noah Johnson - I'm a 2019 UNL grad and I'm working on both the City Council and Education beat at the Fremont Tribune in Fremont, Nebraska. I spent all four years of college working at The DN, starting as a student government reporter before eventually working my way up to Assistant News Editor. From there, I was promoted to Senior News Editor. I also spent a year behind the sports desk as the Senior Sports Editor during my last year at The DN.
Mara Klecker - I'm a news reporter at the Minneapolis Star Tribune. I graduated in 2016 and spent two years at the Omaha World-Herald before coming to Minneapolis. I worked at the DN as a news reporter from 2012-2014 and then served as managing editor during the 2015-2016 academic year.
Hailey Konnath - I'm a reporter covering federal courts for Law360, a legal newswire, in Los Angeles. Before this job, I was at the Omaha World-Herald covering local government. I graduated in 2014, and at the Daily Nebraskan I was a news reporter, assignment editor and assistant editor on the news desk and editor-in-chief.
Jessica Larkins - I graduated from UNL in May 2019 and worked at The Daily Nebraskan for three years. My first role at The DN was as a news reporter, where I covered ASUN and the Committee for Fee Allocations. The following year, I was the senior news editor and managing editor and became editor-in-chief my senior year. I'm currently working at Hudl as an implementation specialist where I train athletic directors and coaches on how to use Hudl products. I live in Lincoln with my one-year-old labradoodle named Luna and my fiance Noah, who I met when we were both news reporters covering ASUN.
Mike Reilley- UIC data and digital journalism professor | SPJ/Google News Initiative digital tools trainer | Founder and editor, JournalistsToolbox.org
Mike is a native of Lincoln and worked at the DN from 1984-89, serving as editor-in-chief in 1987-88. He had five internships in news and sports while at UNL and spent 10 years working for the LA Times, Chicago Tribune and WashingtonPost.com. He was one of the founding editors of ChicagoTribune.com in 1995 and is an early adopter of web technologies. He's spent 18 years teaching full-time at Northwestern, ASU, DePaul and now at UIC. He served for four years on the SPJ National Board of Directors, and has been updating SPJ's Journalist's Toolbox resource site for 24 years (it turns 25 in January).
Mike owns a digital consulting company, Penny Press Digital, LLC, which works with Gannett, Hearst and other media outlets to solve digital issues. He has been a Google News Initiative digital tools trainer since 2016, training more than 7,500 journalists, profs and students on Google visualization tools. Up until the pandemic, he had traveled to 40 states -- including several trips to UNL -- in the training program, but now lives on Zoom. He's teaching another pop-up course on Google tools this February for the COJMC.
Melanie Sidwell - Hailing from Scranton, PA, Sidwell is a 2003 graduate of UNL who worked at the DN 1999-2003 as a reporter and arts editor. After graduation, she worked as a reporter for newspapers in Nebraska, Florida and Colorado. She currently works as senior communications manager for the University of Colorado in the System Office of Advancement supporting the fundraising operations of CU's four campuses. While she's not a fundraiser, she helps CU's advancement staff communicate the importance and value of philanthropy to donors and the greater community. She is also a PhD student at CU Boulder studying the intersection of philanthropy, media and activism.
Shelley Smith
- First female sports editor at the DN (I think anyway) and my most famous column was how there was no women’s restroom in the press box! 1976-1981.
- Reporter at ESPN the last 25 years; writer-reporter at Sports Illustrated eight years. Adjunct Prof at USC in TV journalism and sports commentary 5 years; Hearst Fellow at UNL for a semester (Jan-May in the freezing cold)
- 6 time national EMMY winner
- Author of 3 books
- Writer (with her daughter Dylann Tharp, 34, who was all-Pac-10 soccer at Oregon) of the 30-for-30 Trojan War on the 2005 National Championship game between USC and Texas.
Daniel Wheaton is a graphics and data reporter and also host of the San Diego Union-Tribune’s daily news podcast “San Diego News Fix.” But, he’s soon headed back to Lincoln to join NPR’s Midwest Regional Journalism Hub. He joined the U-T in 2016, from The Omaha World-Herald. His work has also appeared in Newsday, and several Nebraska papers and radio stations.
The AAB met on November 10th and formed three subcommittees: Engagement, Training and Fundraising. Here’s an update:
Engagement (Hanson, Larkins, Johnson, Wheaton): The mission is to figure out how to reach you how you like as often as you’d like. To do this, we have put together a survey. You can take it here, but I encourage you to share it with as many DN contacts as you know. Understanding more about you is the key to reaching you with important updates (news, events, questions) and fun trips down memory lane.
Training (Reilley, Buchnat, Cavazos, Klecker, Konnath): How can our talented alumni base provide cutting edge training and a braintrust to our current student staff, while not overwhelming them? That’s what the Training committee is doing. They have identified four main areas that will be trained virtually this semester:
- Tech skills and digital thinking (subcommittee chair Mike Reilley oversees this area): Google and Facebook tools, data viz resources, audio, video, coding, etc. Digital concepts, strategies and understanding analytics. How and where to find datasets and scrape.
- Social media and audience engagement (Ben Buchnat): This will include help with developing a social media policy and some social analytics work. He also will work closely with Stephanie to help with crisis communication.
- Reporting, writing and ethics (Hailey Konnath and Mara Klecker): This will include fundamentals and any help with revisions/updates to the DN handbook. We’ll touch on diversity and inclusion in reporting/sourcing stories. This is a broader area so we need two alumni working on it.
- Project/staff management and crisis communication (Stephanie Cavazos): We all could have used this training while at the DN. In broad strokes: Create a team that works well together; manage terminations; how to recruit a diverse staff representative of your audience; managing your friends; what to do when you don’t know what to do; how to effectively lead a 150-person newsroom and get your staff to listen to you; how to do PR for The DN; when/when not to make a statement.
Fundraising (Melanie Sidwell, Shelley Smith): The only way the DN will truly be independent from student fees, advertising revenue and other market factors, is to build an endowment so large our annual budget will always be paid for.
The Editorial Support Fund was a great starting point, and is now more than $250,000, which produces roughly $12,500 annually for our students. Thank you to everyone who helped build it to where it is today.
The goal of the fundraising committee is to build a better system of fundraising, starting with monthly giving options and ranging all the way to beginning to have alums thinking about estate giving. Every dollar we raise goes directly to support students year after year as we evolve the DN’s news reporting machine to train for the real world.
You may have seen some recent messaging on our social media channels, asking for donations. That's intentional and experimentational. It also led to a few larger-than-normal gifts. Thank you to everyone who donated on Giving Tuesday and at the end of the year, including Erin Schulte (xxxxxxxxxxx) and Arnold Garson (63-64).
We are also applying for more grants than we have in the past. Most are operational, but could be used to shift previously earmarked operational funds into other forward-thinking aspects, including donating to our own fund, if the timing is right.
It's an exciting time! The pandemic is hard, but the absolute right time to strategize about the future. If you have feedback about the board's work, don’t hesitate to email me at allen.vaughan@unl.edu and I can get you in touch with the committee chairs. If you are interested in serving on the board in the future, I’d love to hear from you. Eight of our 12 members volunteered themselves!