The fall semester had us on the edge of our seat, to say the least. As we can all imagine, there is never a dull moment in a newsroom during a pandemic. Between breaking news outside the office and keeping everyone safe in the office, each day was a new challenge.
And yet, I am extremely proud of The Daily Nebraskan's accomplishments — not proud "for a pandemic," but just regular old proud.
Early in the semester, we used Mailchimp to redesign our email newsletter, now called The Husk. We also launched Husk'd, a text service that we use for top stories of the day, breaking news and important campus updates.
Not too far into the semester, I realized a dedicated COVID-19 reporting team was necessary to staying on top of pandemic news. So, we pulled one assistant editor each from our news and culture sections. In these roles, David Berman and Zach Wendling have been able to devote their time not only to COVID-19 coverage but also to strengthening relationships with the UNL sources we rely on the most.
A great example of this coverage, and our use of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, is our COVID-19 FAQ page, which you can find here.
I would never wish a pandemic on anyone, but I am glad The Daily Nebraskan has taken this opportunity to do important journalism. My staff has gained experience in communicating with sources about sensitive subjects, demanding transparency from leaders and prioritizing readers in all stages of reporting.
We have made great progress this year, and we do not have any plans to slow down in the spring semester. In February, we will be publishing our two-part Black Lives Matter project, led by senior sports editor Drake Keeler. Keeler will also lead the inaugural meeting of The Daily Nebraskan's Diversity and Inclusion Board in the coming weeks.
Keeler's efforts will serve as our endowment project this year, and we hope to use endowment funds for some community outreach on behalf of the D&I board, such as town halls. We would like to directly involve the campus community in our efforts to become a more diverse newsroom.
We have one more print magazine coming out in late April, and some other small projects in the meantime. I hope you continue to follow our 2020-21 journey by subscribing to our services and reading up on dailynebraskan.com.
Safe and healthy wishes,
Grace Gorenflo