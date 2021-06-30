It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Daily Nebraskan team.
The future is bright. The newsroom is in great hands, transitioning from Grace Gorenflo – who wrote about her past 12 months as editor – and David Berman – who wrote about now steering the ship.
From an alumni perspective, well, we have a lot of plans.
Last summer, I told you about the formation of the DN’s Alumni Advisory Board. They have set the foundation for many things you will see in the coming school year and beyond.
Our training subcommittee, led by Mike Reilley, has been busy lining up accomplished alums to help the students. They helped last year’s staff with virtual trainings that can be archived forever. And the team has already put together a tremendous lineup as the students return to school. Your knowledge of the industry is one of the most powerful assets we have, and we greatly appreciate all of you who have given back over the years.
Our engagement subcommittee, led by Lani Hanson, has helped get a feel for how you want to be reached and how often. Because of that research, we are busy planning an in-person event during Homecoming weekend! Don’t worry, we will start reaching out when we have more details.
Our fundraising subcommittee, aided by Melanie Sidwell, is busy coming up with plans to launch a fundraising campaign. Student fees are still volatile and advertising revenues are difficult to grow in the current market. That’s why we will be asking you to help however you can. Whether you can spare $10, $10/month or thousands of dollars, every bit will go back to student salaries as a part of our Editorial Support Endowment Fund. Much more to come on this front, so stay tuned.
As we expand our alumni outreach, we are currently seeking to hire a student to help us. This is a significant step as we create an annual budget to build resources around our alums!
From a business and marketing standpoint, we are looking forward to continuing our push with events, which we believe can be a rich source of revenue and marketing. We are also going to launch a new endeavor, Big Red Rentals, a digital off-campus housing website that we feel has profit potential. And we are expanding our relationships with on-campus partners to act as their sales force. Nicole Pilcher, our director of marketing and sales, is busy building her team, and we are thrilled to provide real-world experiences for students.
As always, I’d love to hear from you. My email is allen.vaughan@unl.edu and I’m on LinkedIn.
Enjoy the rest of your summer!
-Allen