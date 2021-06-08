This past year has been extremely tough on all of us, and The Daily Nebraskan staff has certainly been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. From countless Zoom meetings to the formation of a new COVID section, it’s been quite the interesting time to be a student journalist.
However, with vaccines becoming increasingly prevalent and health restrictions being lifted, the world is starting to feel much more normal. And with that in mind, my excitement for this next year leading The Daily Nebraskan is growing more and more each day.
With the pandemic significantly lessened, I’m excited for us to get back into the UNL community. We will hopefully be able to host more recruiting and community outreach events on campus, growing our student recognition. We can also send staffers back into classes to promote The DN and get the university’s best and brightest to join our ranks.
I’m also excited to work on expanding our multimedia and engagement sections to more efficiently produce excellent digital content. Our goal is to have these sections work more in tandem to increase our digital presence and brand, utilizing platforms like TikTok and YouTube to better connect with our student audience.
Additionally, I hope to establish better relationships with other student publications in the Big Ten and around the country. I have already received loose interest from student journalists at various universities in partnering in some way, whether that be just creating forums for us to support and bounce ideas off each other or work on projects together.
But what I’m most looking forward to is a return to normal internally. This last year felt very bizarre, and having the office be much emptier than usual was a sobering sight each day. The reason I fell in love with The DN was the camaraderie I felt in the newsroom. The ability to walk into the office as a freshman reporter, hang out with the editors and soak up all of their wisdom was such a valuable tool for me, and that was lost this year.
Next year, I look forward to (pandemic willing) welcoming back our whole staff to the office as a safe haven for them to hang out, bond and create great work together. Then, things will feel truly normal again.
Even though it’s summer, I’m already anticipating an exciting and memorable fall semester for The DN — and it will be an honor to lead the publication through it.