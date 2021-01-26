The DN newsroom has evolved over the years, and one thing we discovered during the pandemic was it was time to evolve again.
After working with the Union's maintenance staff, newsroom leadership devised a plan to get rid of the cubicles to allow for a more open concept. The hope is we can not only allow for more social distancing, but the open sections will allow for more collaboration between departments, rather than being siloed.
Here is a look at what's been going on in the basement of the union since the semester ended in late November.
Close
The pandemic forced us to merge our copydesk and "free space."
Culture aka Arts/Entertainment with cubicles
Sports and culture - with cubicles
Art + Engagement, before moving desks
The teardown begins! (sports + culture)
News after cubicles taken down
Sports after cubicles taken down
Culture after cubicles taken down
UNL maintenance helped us out so much, including reinforcing desks that weren't mean to stand on their own. Now they do.
We thought sports might look like this, moving forward. Wrong!
In-progress look at news as they put desks together
New setup for the Managing Editor (shout out to alum Sean Callahan for the new flatscreen TV!)
Trying to match the desks that didn't match at all was a challenge.
We'd hoped this layout would work. But, not enough for chairs...back to the drawing board.
Photo now resides where print design used to be.
A shot from the middle of the newsroom down to where photo now resides. They have their own portrait setup now.
A shot from photo down to the entire newsroom with some more open concepts.
Culture - without the cubicles
Culture - without the cubicles. A little more open than in the past.
Sports- without the cubicles. Not quite finished.
An entirely new layout for news!
For the spring semester, this will be COVID team + engagement.
Had to put all the computers somewhere. What a mess. (This is a shot of what is now the copydesk)
The pandemic forced us to merge our copydesk and "free space."
Culture aka Arts/Entertainment with cubicles
Sports and culture - with cubicles
Art + Engagement, before moving desks
The teardown begins! (sports + culture)
News after cubicles taken down
Sports after cubicles taken down
Culture after cubicles taken down
UNL maintenance helped us out so much, including reinforcing desks that weren't mean to stand on their own. Now they do.
We thought sports might look like this, moving forward. Wrong!
In-progress look at news as they put desks together
New setup for the Managing Editor (shout out to alum Sean Callahan for the new flatscreen TV!)
Trying to match the desks that didn't match at all was a challenge.
We'd hoped this layout would work. But, not enough for chairs...back to the drawing board.
Photo now resides where print design used to be.
A shot from the middle of the newsroom down to where photo now resides. They have their own portrait setup now.
A shot from photo down to the entire newsroom with some more open concepts.
Culture - without the cubicles
Culture - without the cubicles. A little more open than in the past.
Sports- without the cubicles. Not quite finished.
An entirely new layout for news!
For the spring semester, this will be COVID team + engagement.
Had to put all the computers somewhere. What a mess. (This is a shot of what is now the copydesk)