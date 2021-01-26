News after cubicles taken down

The DN newsroom has evolved over the years, and one thing we discovered during the pandemic was it was time to evolve again.

After working with the Union's maintenance staff, newsroom leadership devised a plan to get rid of the cubicles to allow for a more open concept. The hope is we can not only allow for more social distancing, but the open sections will allow for more collaboration between departments, rather than being siloed. 

Here is a look at what's been going on in the basement of the union since the semester ended in late November. 

DN newsroom

As we continue to evolve during the pandemic, we have removed the cubicles to open up more space in our sections. Take a look!

