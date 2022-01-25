Who were the greatest DN staff members of all time? Nominate them to the DN Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame honors DN alumni who have substantially and positively affected their communities and DN staffs that made marks on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus during their tenures. A class of winners is selected annually.
Here is a list of the inaugural class and the second class.
Awards
Legacy Award
Honors a deceased DN alum who was a visionary or innovator in their career or service to their community.
Distinguished Alumni Award
Honors an alum aged 36 or older who has led a distinguished career and who has demonstrated support for the DN beyond graduation.
Rising Star Award
Honors an alum aged 35 or under with remarkable accomplishments early on in their career.
Extraordinary Staff Award
Recognizes a memorable DN staff whose work defended the principles of academic freedom, the First Amendment, a free and open university and an independent voice for students. A qualifying staff may have covered significant events in history or achieved positive change on campus. Staffs may be nominated based on semester or academic year.
How to nominate:
Nominations should include a letter describing the person’s accomplishments and the reasons why that person belongs in the DN’s Hall of Fame. Supplemental materials, like testimonials and work samples, are encouraged. Nominations not immediately appointed to the Hall of Fame remain active in subsequent years.
Send nomination applications to HallOfFame@DailyNebraskan.com by Feb. 28.